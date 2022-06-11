A POPULAR family event has returned to Cwmbran after a two-year absence.

Cwmbran Big Event has proved a hit in previous years, but it had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with infection levels falling and restrictions eased, it made a welcome return today.

More than 7,000 people are estimated to have attended today's event - with the sun making an appearance to add to the fun.

Held at Cwmbran Boating Lake, the fun kicked off at midday, with funfair rides, inflatables, live music, a dog show, food and craft stalls, and more.

Free arts and crafts, group games and circus skills were also on offer from Torfaen Play, while Torfaen Sports Development provided an inflatable pitch for local sports clubs to take part in netball and rugby.

Cwmbran Community Councillor Anthony Bird, said, ahead of the event: “It’s great to see The Big Event making a comeback after two years of cancellations, we can’t wait to get the party started and put on a great show for everyone in the town and beyond as a thank you for all the hard work and sacrifices they’ve had to make over the last few years.

“It’s amazing to see so many organisations and people from all walks of life getting involved to organise such a fantastic line-up of music, games, sports and activities for everyone to take part in. It’s a testament to the resilience of our community, and my colleagues and I are counting down the days until the fun kicks off.”

The Cwmbran Big Event is organised by Cwmbran Community Council and is supported by various partners, including Torfaen County Borough Council and Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council.