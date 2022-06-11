THE Manic Street Preachers have cancelled their outdoor Peterborough show after lead singer and guitarist James Dean Bradfield tested positive for Covid.

The Blackwood rock band were due to perform on Peterborough Embankment on Sunday as part of their summer shows.

Promoter Mark Harrison said he was "devastated" but needed to "prioritise the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests".

In September, the Welsh band celebrated their first number one album in 23 years – The Ultra Vivid Lament was the group's 14th studio album.

The Manics are famous for hits such as The Masses Against The Classes, Motorcycle Emptiness and A Design For Life.

Mr Harrison, from LPH Concerts and Events, said he wished the 53-year-old Bradfield "a speedy and safe recovery".

He added: "We would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who bought a ticket to the Manic Street Preachers.

"All ticket holders will be contacted in the next 48 hours by their original point of purchase."

The other members of the band are Nicky Wire and Sean Moore.