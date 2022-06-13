A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

HOLLY JADE WILLIAMS, 21, of Clos Afon Llwyd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS ANTHONY NOCIVELLI, 26, of Darwin Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Lyne Road on November 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SINEAD ALICIA JONES, 29, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without a licence on the A4048 on October 8, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £261 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CAI MAILON CHURCHER, 22, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on April 22, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAYHAN TALUKDAR, 25, of South Market Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £316 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOE ROBERTS, 30, of Elm Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of cannabis on December 22, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

FRANCIS JAMES, 71, of Eastmoor Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on December 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHELLE SIMMONDS, 43, of Penmaen Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.