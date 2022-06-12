FUNDRAISING cyclists were back in the saddle in Newport this weekend for the 11th staging of the Dalmatian Bike Ride.

Starting and finishing in Caerleon, the ride is held each year in aid of Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

There are a number of routes riders can opt to tackle - from a nice flat 10-miler, to a 58-mile top-level challenge.

Dave Rees started the event in 2012 with a group of friends.

The Dally, as it has become to be known, has raised more than £280,000 over the years.

Ahead of this year's event, he said: "The Dally is a fun and family-friendly cycle ride starting and finishing in the beautiful historic town of Caerleon.

"With a choice of five routes, including the unique 45-mile ride along the towpath of the Brecon and Monmouth Canal from Brecon to Newport, there’s something for everyone.

"Finishers and spectators alike can enjoy the ‘Finish Festival’ at The Priory.

"All money raised from the Dalmatian Bike Ride 2022 will go towards the continued work of St David’s Hospice Care.

The Acorn Dalmatian Bike Ride is sponsored by Newport-based recruitment firm Acorn.