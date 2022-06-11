A FALLEN tree is causing disruption in Monmouthshire this afternoon.
Emergency service and teams from the council are dealing with the obstruction.
The tree has fallen across the carriageway of Abergavenny Road in Llancayo
Gwent Police have urged motorists in the area to "please find an alternative route".
"Apologies for the delay," they said in a statement.
