CCTV footage showing the days leading up to the dog attack in Caerphilly in which a 10-year-old boy lost his life has been released by Gwent Police.

The footage was played to the court during the sentencing hearing on Friday, June 10.

It shows the behaviour of the dog, nicknamed 'Beast' and those in its charge, in the days leading up to Jack Lis' death.

The footage shows Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 28 - both of whom were jailed for offences linked to the dog on Friday.

The first clip shows the dog jumping up as it is held on a lead by Salter.

Next, we see Hayden collecting Beast from his father's house. He chastises the animal before kicking it to the side.

The next clip, shows the dog jumping at a man in a light grey hoodie as he climbs over a small wall near the shops.

Beast is then seen to pull in the direction of and lunge at a man in a dark jacket, as Hayden struggles to maintain control of the animal.

In the next clip we see a young girl - her identity is hidden for legal reasons - who is clearly scared of the animal.

Beast tries to pull in her direction and barks. The girl is forced onto the road to avoid the animal.

In the next clip, Salter is appears to be demonstrating to the girl that the dog is friendly.

However, she appears to be nipped by the animal, pulling her hand away and examining it.

The dog is then struck on the head by Hayden.

The next clip shows the same girl encountering Beast again.

Once more, she is clearly frightened of the animal, who pulls and barks in her direction.

Next, we see the dog jump up at a woman in a dark jacket who walks past toward the shops.

Then, a woman with short hair drops her belongings as Beast lunges at her as she walks past.

In the next video, a man in a green jacket is scared by the dog and is forced to walk around to get to the shop.

Salter appears to laugh at the incident.

The next short clip shows Beast jump and pull towards a man and a woman near a van.

Then, a young boy - who also cannot be identified for legal reasons - is seen riding his scooter towards Hayden and the dog.

The dog barks, the lunges at the boy, appearing to bite him on the arm.

The boy drops his scooter and runs away to examine his arm.

The dog is then struck multiple times by Hayden.

In the next clip, a man in a dark t-shirt - identified as Michael Ball - is seen to be nipped on the arm by the dog.

Hayden comes over to investigate the man's arm.

During the sentencing hearing the prosecution argued that striking the dog in the ways seen on film were not the actions of a responsible dog owner.

In the days following this footage, 10-year-old Jack Lis was killed in an attack involving the dog nicknamed Beast.

The animal was later shot dead by armed police officers.

Addressing Hayden in court, the judge said: "You would have known there were issues with the dog at an early stage and that a serious incident was inevtiable.

"You manhandled it and beat it. You struggled to keep control."

To Salter, he said: "You would have know that, agreeing to house the dog, disaster was inevitable.

"You would have been aware of the risks."

Hayden was sentenced to six months in a young offenders institute for both of the two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He also recieved a sentence of four years and six months for the offence of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

The three sentences were to be served concurrently.

Salter was sentenced to three years in prison for the offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.