A POLICE presence was reported last night after reports of vandalism in Newport.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene of the incident, on Chepstow Road in the Maindee area of the city.

Reports from eyewitnesses suggest that damage had been caused to a window or windows of a pub in the area.

Police were at the scene at around 1.15am last night.

Video footage from the scene also shows an ambulance in attendance.

It is unclear at this stage whether arrests were made or if anyone required treatment from paramedics.

Gwent Police were contacted for more information.