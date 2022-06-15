ALMOST 190 young carers in Torfaen have signed up to a national ID, which helps them become more visible in their community.

The national ID scheme was launched by Carers Trust Wales last year and allows young carers to easily identify themselves to professionals – such as when collecting prescriptions or telling teachers about their caring responsibilities – without having to share personal details about their caring role.

15-year-old Brandon Furley, from Cwmbran, cares for his mother who suffers from an undiagnosed neurological disorder, and is one of the 189 young carers who have a card in Torfaen.

His mum experiences multiple seizures a day, and this means he must take on lots of tasks around the house - such as preparing lunchboxes, putting washing away and helping his mum to move around the house.

“Now I have my Young Carers ID card, I feel more recognised and it gives me a positive feeling that I am not alone,” he said.

“Being a part of Torfaen young carers has allowed me to do activities I wouldn't normally be able to do. I really enjoy going to youth club and on residentials, where I have learnt to build a go kart.”

As a reward for young carers, the new ID card also entitles them to gain free access to Torfaen Leisure Trust gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes, and also includes free entry into Greenmeadow Community Farm.

Torfaen executive member for children, families and communities, Councillor Fiona Cross, said: “It’s fantastic to hear that all the young carers we know about have signed up for the ID cards, especially as the scheme was only launched last year.

“I now hope that other young carers who may not be aware of the cards, or the support we can offer them, get in touch.

“We want to help them be more visible and get the recognition they rightly deserve.”

To be eligible to apply for the Young Carers National ID card, individuals must be helping look after a family member who is sick, disabled, has mental health problems or is affected by substance misuse.

For more information, or to apply for the ID card, search for Young Carers on the Torfaen council website.