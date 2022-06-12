A SMOKER has been ordered to pay more than £400 for littering.

Shane Jones, of Wentsland Crescent in Tranch, Pontypool, dropped a cigarette butt on Middle Park Way in Havant in Hampshire on January 31.

The offence of throwing down, leaving, or otherwise depositing litter was proved using the single justice procedure at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 31.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £155 and a £34 surcharge to help fund victim services.