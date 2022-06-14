A PROJECT which donates food to those most in need has now saved two tonnes of supplies from going to waste.
Chepstow Community Fridge opened its doors in March, and sees volunteers collect food which is still edible, but can no longer be sold in supermarkets or local retailers.
The food is then made available, free of charge, to those who need it.
The project passed an important milestone on Friday, June 10 – just three months after launching – as now, more than two tonnes of food has been saved from going to waste.
There are more than 280 community fridges across the UK. As well as fruit and vegetables, bread and dairy products, items donated have so far included birthday cakes, eggs, meat, ready meals and vegetarian convenience foods.
Local gardeners are also welcome to donate produce.
The Fridge is located in the former Rainbow Café on Moor Street in Chepstow. It is open on Friday mornings from 11am to 12.30pm, but it’s hoped that this will be increased to several times a week in the near future.
For more information, visit the Chepstow Community Fridge Facebook page or email chepstowcommunityfridge@gmail.com
