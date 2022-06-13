Police in Gwent are appealing for the public’s help after receiving reports of a burglary in the Cwmbran area last week.

Officers are investigating the reported incident at a house on Station Road, in Pontnewydd.

It is alleged that it was burgled at around 7pm on Wednesday, June 8.

According to Gwent Police, money was taken.

The force has this morning released CCTV images of a man who they wish to speak with (Monday, June 13).

They have said that he “may be able to assist with enquiries.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time the incident, or anyone who recognises the man pictured, is urged to contact police at this time.

This can be done via telephone on 101, or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Crime reference number 2200192043 should be quoted.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

