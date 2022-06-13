A SON has pleaded guilty to conning his own mother out of thousands of pounds while acting as her carer.
Jonathan Morgan, 53, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, admitted a single charge of fraud against Phyllis Morgan.
The amount he stole is under dispute but is somewhere between £24,000 and £36,000, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Morgan defrauded his mum between August 1, 2021 and April 19, 2022.
Most of the money was taken in cashpoint withdrawals.
Judge Niclas Parry adjourned the case until July 11.
Morgan, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.
He was represented by Hilary Roberts and the prosecution by Nigel Fryer.
