ARMED police were called to Newport city centre last Thursday after a report of a "boy carrying an axe".
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, which happened at around 3.05pm on June 9.
The 18-year-old man and the 14-year-old boy are both from the Newport area.
They were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Both have since been released under investigation.
Gwent Police confirmed the force had received a call regarding a "disturbance" in the city centre, including a report of a "boy carrying an axe", a spokesperson said.
Officers conducted a search of the area, finding and seizing two axes.
Specially-trained firearms officers also attended "as a precaution", the police confirmed.
