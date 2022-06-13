ARMED police were called to Newport city centre last Thursday after a report of a "boy carrying an axe".

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, which happened at around 3.05pm on June 9.

The 18-year-old man and the 14-year-old boy are both from the Newport area.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both have since been released under investigation.

Gwent Police confirmed the force had received a call regarding a "disturbance" in the city centre, including a report of a "boy carrying an axe", a spokesperson said.

Officers conducted a search of the area, finding and seizing two axes.

Specially-trained firearms officers also attended "as a precaution", the police confirmed.