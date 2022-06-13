Newport and the surrounding Gwent area is set for an early summer scorcher, with a heatwave predicted later this week.

According to weather experts, the city is set to see a week of sunshine and warm weather – peaking just in time for the weekend.

The BBC’s weather forecast estimates that temperatures in the city could rise as high as 29C on Friday (June 17).

Meanwhile, the Met Office has been slightly more conservative in its estimations, predicting 24C peaks at 4pm that day.

But, both forecasts share the same level of optimism that the week should largely remain dry and sunny.

The week is set to start with fairly overcast conditions on Monday (June 13), with temperatures in the high teens.

Tuesday through Wednesday, the cloud cover looks set to break, with temperatures entering 20C territory, and the sun set to shine.

It might not be good news for everyone though, with the pollen count set to be very high.

This means that those who suffer from hayfever could well be in for a miserable time.

Thursday is set to be less sunny than previous days, though temperatures are forecast to be on the rise, up as high as 24C.

Finally, Friday currently looks set to be the hottest day of all, with temperatures in the afternoon in the Mid 20s.

What about Gwent?





It is a similar story across the wider Gwent area over the week ahead, at least, according to the forecasts.

The weather in Monmouthshire looks likely to follow the same pattern, with temperatures rising as high as 26C here by the end of the week.

In Blaenau Gwent meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to be a couple of degrees lower than the rest of Gwent for the majority of the week, struggling to break over the 20C mark.

But, come Friday, it should be a scorching 25C here too.

The latest forecasts for the area can be found on the Met Office website here.