THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Nicky Deacon, of Cwmbran.

She said: "I have a cognitive impairment and got into photography as a way of helping with my mental health issues. It gives me a purpose and a focus."

This picture makes me happy: This picture makes me happy as it's one which was featured in the South Wales Argus

This picture makes me sad: This picture makes me sad as it's knitted hats for the babies and children of Ukraine

This picture makes me laugh: This picture makes me laugh as it's my rescue dog Ella who has lots of squeaky toys but this one is her favourite

This picture is very special to me: This picture is very special to me as the robin in my garden means my late dad is watching over me

This picture makes me dream of something: This picture makes me dream of watching sunrises on the beaches in West Wales