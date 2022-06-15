A GWENT man has been jailed after kicking a woman in the face at a wedding venue while drunk.

Gavin Dean Williams has been jailed for 26 weeks after being found guilty of assault by beating earlier this month.

Appearing before West Glamorgan Magistrates' Court in Swansea on Tuesday, June 7, Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But, the 40-year-old, of Penallta Road in Gelligaer, Caerphilly County Borough, was found guilty.

The court heard that, on December 29, 2021, Williams assaulted his female victim at the Fairyhill wedding venue in Swansea.

He was said to have “used substantial force to kick the victim twice to the face causing a black eye and pain”.

Williams was said to have been “intoxicated” at the time.

The incident took place while Williams was serving a suspended sentence for assaulting the same victim, who required stitches to the head.

He also has a previous conviction for an assault on an ex-partner.

In addition to a 26 week prison sentence, Williams has been handed a restraining order preventing contact with his victim until June 7, 2024.

He has also been made to pay £500 in compensation, a £128 surcharge to fund victim services, and costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.