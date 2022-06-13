A STALKER who threatened to stab a woman after he bombarded her with threatening voice mail messages is facing a prison sentence.

Ian Littlewood, 52, from Ebbw Vale, carried out a two-month campaign of fear against his victim, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, pleaded guilty to stalking the woman between March 3 and May 5 this year.

Littlewood’s sentence was adjourned to July 14 for the preparation of a report.

Judge Daniel Williams warned him the report would go towards determining how long the defendant’s time behind bars would be.

The defendant, was appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.