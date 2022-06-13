A STALKER who threatened to stab a woman after he bombarded her with threatening voice mail messages is facing a prison sentence.
Ian Littlewood, 52, from Ebbw Vale, carried out a two-month campaign of fear against his victim, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The defendant, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, pleaded guilty to stalking the woman between March 3 and May 5 this year.
Littlewood’s sentence was adjourned to July 14 for the preparation of a report.
Judge Daniel Williams warned him the report would go towards determining how long the defendant’s time behind bars would be.
The defendant, was appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article