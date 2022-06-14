A MEETING is set to take place next month to organise setting up the presiding member’s fund in Blaenau Gwent.

The announcement was made at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Friday, June 10.

This was the second part of the council’s annual general meeting, held on May 26, and was held to tidy up a couple of appointments to chair committees.

At the first part of the meeting councillors were told that a fund will be set up to receive wages that Blaenau Gwent Councillors wish to give up.

This is because the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) decided that the annual basic salary for all county councillors in Wales will go up from £14,368 to £16,800 after the May 5 local government elections.

Councils have no choice to pay the salary, but councillors can write to the head of finance at their local authority to say if they want to “forego” part of their wages.

In meetings earlier this year Blaenau Gwent councillors were unhappy that they were being forced to receive a wage increase, due to the cost-of-living crisis that is causing pain to many county residents.

Presiding councillor, Cllr Chris Smith said: “I’ve had some enquiries about the fund we’re going to set up, I think there are people itching to sign up to it.

“The leader and I are going to arrange a meeting with Rhian Hayden (s151 officer) and we’ll be kicking it off in the middle of July and we’ll accept all your contributions.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be something at all 33 members can take part in.”

Cllr Smith said “this time next year” the fund could be handing money out to worthy causes in the county.

“I’m adamant that the money stays in Blaenau Gwent,” stressed Cllr Smith.

Earlier, council leader Cllr Steve Thomas explained that the Planning, Regulatory and General Licensing committee would be officially split up.

Cllr Thomas said: “We’ve had some advice around the planning and licensing areas, so from here on, the planning committee will be called that.

“There will be a General and Statutory Licensing committees, everything else stays the same – it’s just the titles.”

Cllr Thomas then nominated Cllr Lisa Winett to be chairwoman of the planning committee and the Licensing committees with Cllr Derrick Bevan as the vice-chairman.

Cllr Lisa Winnett explained that the change was her choice and followed being told by colleagues that they were confused receiving separate meeting invitations for the planning and licensing aspects of what they thought was the same committee.

“To make it streamlined and simplified if we go back to the old titles, as it’s less confusing for members, said Cllr Winnett.

Opposition leader, Cllr Joanne Wilkins nominated Cllr Julie Holt to be the chairwoman of the Democratic Services committee.