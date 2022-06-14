PLANS for decking that has already been partially built at a property in Blaina should be refused according to a Blaenau Gwent planner.

Jamie Davies of number one Hawthorn Glade, in Blaina has applied to keep and finish building a raised decking area in his garden.

A previous application for the partially-built decking was refused by the planning committee in March 2020.

Following this decision an enforcement notice to remove the structure was made which Mr Davies appealed against

A planning inspector dismissed the appeal and said that the decking, by virtue of its scale and mass, was harmful to the character and appearance of the area.

Since then, the Mr Davies' agent has put forward proposals to allow the decking to stay, but has been told the proposals would be unacceptable.

However, Mr Davies lodged a fresh application with the authority on December 12, 2022.

This application was “called in” by Blaina’s county councillors for the planning committee to decide.

Planning officer Joanne White said: “Whilst this is a retrospective application, members must make a decision based on the merits of the case as if the decking were not already there.

“The application is not significantly different to that previously refused by planning committee and the planning inspector.

“The decking to be retained sits along the rear side boundary, fronting the road.

“The dwelling occupies a corner plot within the estate commonly known as ‘Tanglewood’ in Blaina.

“The topography is such that Tanglewood Drive rises steeply from west to east.

“Thus, the adjacent property at 15 Tanglewood Drive is at a significantly lower level than the application site property.

Ms White said that she “appreciated” that Mr Davies wants to increase the usable are of his garden, but she believes there are “other ways” to do this.

Ms White said: "I do not consider this is a reason in which to allow an unacceptable development.”

Ms White said that planning permission should be refused as it would be “an unduly dominant feature that has an adverse visual “impact upon the street scene.”

A very similar application that gave retrospective planning for decking at 28 Tanglewood Drive was unanimously approved by councillors at a planning meeting in October, despite planning officers recommending it should be refused.