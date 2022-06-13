PROTESTERS are planning to block major roads in South Wales next month in a show of dissent towards ever-rising fuel prices.

While only a rough plan, the idea is to get as many protesters as possible to block roads with vehicles on July 4 - with the Prince of Wales Bridge and the Severn Bridge among the areas set to be targeted.

This comes as fuel prices increase to previously unprecedented levels - according to the RAC, the price of unleaded petrol is currently 185.04p per litre and diesel is 190.92p per litre.

This is in comparison to unleaded costing 129.52p per litre at pumps and diesel costing 131.79p per litre in June 2021.

A Facebook page promoting the event said: "We are locking off the Seven Bridge[s] for 12 hours and making a stand to the gov."

Cardiff based car enthusiast Ashley Fowler is one of the organisers of the protest.

Mr Fowler said: "We're protesting because of the fuel prices going up every day.

"What we've heard often in news reports is that 48 per cent of the fuel prices are government taxes, so it actually costs companies 93p a litre roughly, and the shops only get one or two per cent out of that.

"So we're basically paying their debt that they've made through Covid."

Fuel duty was cut by 5p a litre in March until March 2023, but some believe this does not go far enough and has made little, if any difference, to prices paid at the pumps.

The protest will involve drivers turning their hazard lights on and coming to a stop on roads.

Mr Fowler believes that blocking roads will send a message to the UK Government that drivers "can't afford the fuel to do anything else."

Some have already criticised the move on social media, saying that it will only affect ordinary people and protests should be happening in Westminster instead.

Mr Fowler acknowledged the concerns, but still believes a protest is the best course of action.

"People have their opinions, even if we did it say standing outside Westminster, people still kick off," said Mr Fowler.

"At the end of the day, if they're in the same boat as other people they will probably do the exact same thing."

Mr Fowler said that other protests are planned across the UK, though most will likely take place on July 4.

He believes that the government will not be able to ignore the protests.

"It sends a message really, to say, you need to stop putting fuel prices up," he said.

"People can't do what they used to do, because of the crisis everything is going up.

"Fuel, clothes, foods, people are going days without food because they'd rather feed their kids instead of buying stuff for themselves.

"But the government are not doing anything to help anyway.

"Everything's going up but the wages are not matching."