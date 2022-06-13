KATE Garraway has taken to Instagram to give fans an update on her husband, Derek Draper as she shares she is feeling “exhausted and very fretful”.

Mr Draper fell seriously ill with Covid in March 2020 and has required a long recovery in intensive care, during which he was placed in a coma.

After more than a year in hospital, he was considered well enough to return to his North London home in April last year.

Writing on Instagram alongside a video of her garden, Ms Garraway shared that her husband has been “in and out of hospital a lot recently” and that she hopes “the wonderful health teams will help him improve".

The full post reads: “So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently -hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful.

“As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck in to some weeding & planting. It’s been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn’t me. The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze.

“Am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it. Now to get my hands dirty & get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!”

Fans immediately rushed to provide well wishes and support in the comments.

One user wrote: “Gardening has been my sanctuary for many years now, when I can make the time, but is the strangest feeling to just kneel down and put the baby fork under the weeds……..such calm, *fingers crossed emoticon* for Derek’s health amazing things happen.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful garden sending lots of love and hugs Kate , always thinking of you and your amazing family.”