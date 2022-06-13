WITH Father’s Day taking place later this month, you might be trying to find the best present for the father figure in your life.

If you’re unsure what he’ll enjoy, a hamper can be ideal with all the smaller bits packed up together.

There are lots of different hampers that are available to buy ahead of June 19, including ones based around chocolate, alcohol, cheese and coffee.

Here’s a roundup of a few hampers that could be the perfect gift for your loved one, from Hotel Chocolat, M&S, Fortnum and Mason and more.

Father’s Day hampers you can buy from Hotel Chocolat, M&S, Fortnum and Mason and more

The Beer and Chocolate Hamper - Hotel Chocolat

Combine food and drink delights with The Beer and Chocolate Hamper this Father’s Day.

For £29.50, you can give the gift of two ales and a variety of chocolate including a Fruit & Nut Slab, Salted Caramel Nano Slab, Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts and more.

You can add one to your basket and take a look at Hotel Chocolat’s Father’s Day range via the website.

Red Wine & Cheese Gift - Marks & Spencer

If your fatherly figure is mad about cheese, this Red Wine & Cheese Gift could be just what he needs.

For £50, you’ll receive an M&S Food tote bag, cheese and biscuits, Chilli Jam and more.

Perfect for a night in, this can be yours via the M&S website and while you’re there you can check out the rest of the supermarket’s Father’s Day gifts.

The Luxury Picnic Hamper For Two - Fortnum and Mason

When you catch a glimpse of the warmer weather, there’s something about going for a picnic and with this hamper you can.

The Luxury Picnic Hamper For Two has a total of 26 items for your father to enjoy including Traditional Scotch Eggs, Crab Salad, a Cheese Platter and more.

Pick it up for £200 via the Fortnum and Mason website where you’ll find more Father’s Day gifts and hampers.

The Whisky Gift Hamper - Cartwright & Butler

The Whisky Gift Hamper from Cartwright & Butler could score you some points this Father’s Day.

If you know someone who chooses whisky over any other alcoholic beverage, this could be the ideal investment to mark the occasion this year.

While whisky is included, you’ll also find whisky flavoured fudge, biscuits and chutney plus more in the hamper.

It can be yours for £100 via the Cartwright & Butler website where you can shop more Father’s Day gifts.