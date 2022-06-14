A GWENT woman who took a car – which later crashed - without consent has been handed a community order and banned from driving.

Appearing before Mid Wales Magistrates' Court in Merthyr Tydfil, Shannon Weigold pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, and property damage under the value of £5,000.

The court heard that at some point between January 21 and January 24, 2022, Weigold travelled in or on a Renault Clio, knowing that it had been taken without the consent of the owner.

Before the motor could be recovered, owing to the driving of the vehicle, in was involved in a collision.

This caused damage valued at less than £5,000 to property other than the vehicle itself – with damage being cased to a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident took place on Highmead in Pontllanfraith, in Caerphilly County Borough.

Weigold’s actions were found to be contrary to the Theft Act 1968.

However, the 18-year-old’s guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was handed out.

Weigold, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol in Caerphilly, has been disqualified from obtaining or holding a driving licence for 12 months.

She has also been handed a community order, which comes with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work, which must be carried out over the next 12 months.

What’s more, she is required to pay a £95 surcharge to fund victim services, and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.