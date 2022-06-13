Newport-based office furniture manufacturer Bisley has revealed its latest project with one of the UK’s leading hotel groups, The Celtic Collection, which is also based in the city.

Opened in April 2022 and situated in the heart of Milford Haven, the Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront boasts unbeatable views overlooking Milford Marina on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Managed and operated by the team responsible for the Celtic Manor Resort, the new Ty Hotel is part of the expanding portfolio in The Celtic Collection and the Ty Hotels family.

This major collaboration has seen Bisley design, produce and install a bespoke range of furniture for the hotel’s 100 bedrooms.

The collaboration within the hospitality sector is the latest in a string of significant projects for Bisley, whose history lies primarily in office furniture design and manufacture, where the firm is known for a number of iconic heritage design classics, including the MultiDrawer which was originally designed in 1958.

Other recent non-hospitality focused projects undertaken by Bisley in Wales, include the new BBC Cymru headquarters in Cardiff city centre and projects on behalf of the Welsh Government.

For the Celtic Collection group, the Bisley furniture range was designed in collaboration with Ty Hotels and manufactured to the highest standards at Bisley’s Newport factory, which is located just a few miles from the Celtic Collection’s flagship location.

Designed with style, functionality, and durability in mind, featured pieces include a super-sized, padded headboard upholstered with an easy-to-clean, anti-microbial fabric, and installed with coordinating bedside tables, a number of unique mirrors, a dressing table with a black exposed steel frame and large double wardrobes.

Graeme Matthews, Bisley’s director of UK Sales said: “At Bisley, we’ve worked on a number of significant residential and hospitality projects.

“Our latest partnership with the Celtic Collection has enabled us to continue growing our market share in the hospitality sector, as well as our wood offering in the industry.”

He said: "As a business, we’re fully committed to supporting our local economy, especially when our Bisley headquarters and factory still remain in Newport. Our work for the hotel has demonstrated our capabilities, as a manufacturer, to work on large-scale projects while delivering high-quality and functional products within the timescales and budget provided by our clients.”

Celtic Collection Cluster hotel director Matt Barnby said: “The casegoods furniture designed and installed by Bisley is the perfect fit for the contemporary look and feel of our bedrooms at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, and they finish off the rooms perfectly. We always look to work with local Welsh suppliers where possible and, when we decided to broaden our horizons to West Wales, it was great to be able to take a trusted supplier from Newport with us on the journey.”