TWO horses died after a crash with a car on a rural road in Gelligaer Common last week.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident has been identified and issued with a notice of intended prosecution, South Wales Police said.

The force is investigating the collision between a car and the two animals which happened shortly after 10pm on Thursday, June 9, in Bogey Road, Merthyr.

"As a result of the collision, the two horses died," a spokesperson for South Wales Police said.

"The driver of the vehicle involved, , a 38 year-old man from Pontypridd, has been identified and issued with a notice of intended prosecution."

Welsh Pony Rescue & Rehoming Charitable Trust sent this photograph, which we have blurred, of the two dead horses.

Volunteers at the Welsh Pony Rescue & Rehoming Charitable Trust, which looks after rescued and abandoned horses on the common, said a search operation was also under way to find a foal believed to have been with the other horses at the time.

The death of the two horses is the second incident to be reported by the trust in recent weeks, after a stallion was found impaled on a fence post in Fochriw.