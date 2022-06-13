Newport-based Convey Law has been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service to its clients by being shortlisted for two awards at the the Estate Agent of the Year Awards, the largest awards for the UK residential property industry.

Convey has been shortlisted for the national Best Conveyancer Group of the Year Award and for the Regional Award for Wales.

Convey has also attained the ESTAS newly-introduced ‘Standard of Excellence’ to make it onto the shortlist of the top 600 conveyancers, estate agents and mortgage brokers for customer service in the whole of the UK.

Ben Marley, commercial director at ESTAS, said: "Competition to reach the shortlist is getting tougher and tougher as we attract more and more firms across agency, conveyancing, mortgage broker and supplier sectors. So – for the first time – we have introduced the ESTAS Standard of Excellence which firms must attain to make the shortlist."

In 2021, Convey Law scooped three top ESTAS awards - the Regional Award for Wales and the Bronze Award in the National Conveyancing Group of the Year Award - as well as Best in County for Newport – and is hoping to repeat its winning formula.

Convey Law managing director Lloyd Davies said: “The ESTAS Awards are extremely well-thought of in the industry because they directly relate to a company’s performance day in day out so a real indicator of how well we have done. We are therefore very proud to be shortlisted again in 2022 after winning three ESTAS awards in 2021 and proud to have attained the inaugural ESTAS Standard of Excellence kitemark."

In the last year, Convey Law has also been named Medium Employer of the Year at the Welsh Government’s prestigious Apprenticeship Awards, and currently has a record 158 employees, aided by its training and apprenticeships programme, and a total record workforce of 178 including its regular consultants.

The 19th annual ESTAS will take place in October, hosted by property expert Phil Spencer at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Phil Spencer said: “The ESTAS Awards are based on real feedback, from real clients experiencing real service so they provide genuine proof of the service levels that a firm is delivering to clients. Now more than ever, high-quality customer service is crucial if homemovers are going to realise their dream of getting the property they set their hearts on.”