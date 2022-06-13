COURTS have recently issued several arrest warrants in Gwent - here they all are.

Richard Hicks, 59, of Thomasville, Penyrheol in Caerphilly, has been accused of several offences.

On May 24, 2022, Hicks allegedly drove in Caerphilly without third party insurance and whilst disqualified.

The next day, Hicks is accused of failing to provide a specimen for analysis at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Also at the hospital on the same day, Hicks allegedly used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

That incident is being treated as racially aggravated.

Again on May 25, Hicks is accused of being in the possession of cannabis and of damaging the rear of a police van and custody holding cell by spitting in them.

The van needed to be deep cleaned to the cost of £124, so Hicks is being charged with criminal damage.

On top of all of these allegations, Hicks is also charged with failing to surrender himself into custody in answer to bail on June 10.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Gary Rose, 36, of Windsor Road, Six Bells, Abertillery has far fewer charges to his name.

Rose is accused of assaulting an emergency worker by beating them in Abertillery on January 24.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable with jail time.

Asa John Ennis, 33, of Sunnybank Road in Blackwood, is accused of theft and several driving offences.

Ennis allegedly stole a box of 150 phone charges, four alloy wheels, a set of golf clubs, a lawn raker, an ARC welder, framing for a manhole drain cover, two bikes and spare car tyres to the value of £300 in Newport on May 6.

On the same day Ennis also allegedly drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove without third party insurance and drove whilst disqualified.

All of this occurred in one act on Power Street in Newport.

The offences are punishable with imprisonment, so a warrant for Ennis' arrest without bail has been issued.