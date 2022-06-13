AN AMBULANCE was vandalised as its crew were treating a patient in Risca.

The Welsh Ambulance Service have appealed for information following the incident on Quantock Close at around 2.20am on Sunday.

The vandals let down the ambulance’s tyres, removed the safety lugs from the wheel nuts and snapped the heater exhaust from the underside of the vehicle.

The vandals let down the tyres on the ambulance. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service.

The vehicle is now off the road as it is repaired.

Kevin Crowther, service manager for the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust in south east Wales, said: “While dealing with a patient nearby, the ambulance vehicle was deliberately sabotaged.

“It’s hugely irresponsible for people to vandalise emergency vehicles of any type, but more so at a time when the service is faced with high demand.

Some of the damage caused by vandals who targeted the ambulance. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service.

“This was a malicious act which meant that one of our ambulances is now off the road for repairs, and is therefore unable to respond to 999 calls.

“Such reckless action can put lives at risk, and we would urge anyone with information to contact police.”

The vandals removed the safety lugs from the wheel nuts on the ambulance. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV and dashcam footage, can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log reference 2200196178.

Alternatively you can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter with details – quoting the same log reference number – or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.