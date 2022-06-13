I hope everyone managed to spend some time resting and celebrating over the long weekend, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

I took my daughters to a wonderful jubilee garden party, organised by Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Community Council. The memorial gardens at the Bedwas Council offices are coming along nicely, thanks to the work of local volunteers and they held a lovely celebration there last week.

They are also holding an LGBTQ+ get together on Saturday July 9, 12pm and 4pm for anybody who may be interested in attending and also a Transport and Industry Day on Sunday September 18 between 12pm and 4pm. Do pop along if you can and see what the volunteers have been doing.

I’m also looking forward to attending some more local events in the coming weeks.

We’ll be celebrating Citizen’s Advice 21st Anniversary at Llanciach Fawr, as well as 10 years of Welsh ICE and a summer party at Church View care home. I’m really looking forward to getting involved and seeing so many people in person once again.

On a less positive note, I’ve been made aware that the strikes taking place later in June will cause disruption on the Rhymney line. Although Transport for Wales are not directly affected themselves, the signalling on the line is controlled by Network Rail whose staff will be on strike across the UK.

On this basis, there will be no train services through Caerphilly or on the Rhymney Valley line at all, on the following dates: Tuesday June 21; Thursday June 23; Saturday June 25.

Transport for Wales are in the process of putting together information for residents on how they can access refunds or compensation for tickets already purchased.

If I can help with individual issues regarding travel, please email me on hefin.david@senedd.wales.