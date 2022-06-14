CAERPHILLY County Borough Council has been shortlisted for a Most Improved Council award following previous “struggles”.

In its application for the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards 2022, the Labour-led council stated that it had “bounced back” from past experiences.

It referenced investigations into senior officers, governance arrangements, interim leadership and disengaged staff, as examples of past struggles.

Council leader Sean Morgan said: “Caerphilly council is on a journey of improvement and transformation and this latest accolade reflects the positive changes that have been achieved over the past few years.

“Being shortlisted as ‘Most Improved Council’ for such a prestigious national award reflects the dedication and commitment of staff and councillors across the organisation and I would like to congratulate everyone involved.

“We have also recently been shortlisted for ‘Council of the Year’ as part of another major award scheme.”

Cllr Morgan added: “We are proud of our ‘Team Caerphilly’ approach and will continue to improve, innovate and deliver positive results for the residents of our county borough.”

The LGC said it has seen a record number of entries and the winners are set to be revealed at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on July 20.

The council’s application for the award stated: “With authentic leadership, an ambitious transformation model, endorsement from our regulators, sector-leading investment programmes, a bold vision and engaged colleagues and communities we are a financially stable, innovative and forward-thinking council which has definitely ‘bounced back’.

“We continue on that journey of self-improvement, yet have already come so, so far.”