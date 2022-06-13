PROUD Councils - a group of eight south Wales local authorities committed to improving support offered to LGBT+ staff within councils - has been shortlisted for the public sector equality award in the PinkNews awards.

The group - Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff, Bridgend and Swansea councils - also seek to ensure local government across Wales is a visible leader in the field of LGBT+ rights, actively championing LGBT+ inclusion in communities.