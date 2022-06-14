A CHARITY abseil will be held at Newport's Transporter Bridge on Saturday, June 18.

Daredevils can climb the 278 steps to the top of the bridge before stepping out over the edge of the boom and abseiling 'free-fall', 60 metres to the ground.

The entry fee £43.71 - is to cover event costs and is non-refundable.

Participants are encouraged to raise as much sponsorship as possible to help their chosen charities to continue their vital work.

The minimum age of participation is 14 years, and those under 18 years old will require consent and attendance at the event from a parent or guardian.

The event will take place on the east side - Stephenson Street - of the bridge from 8.30am until 4.30pm. Roadside parking is available and supporters are encouraged to attend

Times will be allocated during the week of the event.

Contact Newport City Council by emailing transporter.bridge@newport.gov.uk

For more information and to book tickets, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-abseil-at-newport-transporter-bridge-tickets-323171152617