THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Jason Burgess, of Pontypool.

He said: "I'm a warehouse worker. I love landscape photography as it can be a relaxing hobby going out and about in the fresh air and it's also great exercise."

This picture makes me happy: I'm happy when out and about the mountains and countryside with my family friends and camera.

This picture makes me sad: This makes me sad because this photo contains devastating world events in one picture.

This picture makes me laugh: This photo makes me laugh as our family pet taking creature comforts to a whole new level.

This picture is very special to me: Special photo of my daughter and her fur baby.

This picture makes me dream of something: My dream is to one day visit Norway with the family to see the Northern lights.