OUR theme this week - raindrops - saw some absolutely stunning pictures being share by members of our camera club.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Leaves: Raindrops on an acer in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Raindrops: On a web like pearls on a string. Picture: Justine Jarvis

Joyful: A little one in the rain. Picture: Matthew James

Interesting: Raindrops on a fence. Picture: Linda Stemp

Soaking: Sometimes it's fun standing in the rain. Picture: Tom Whittaker

Drop: A close up image. Picture: Matthew John Morris

Birds: Enjoying the shower. Picture: Roslynne Eaton

Grass: With raindrops. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner

Stunning: Leaf and raindrops, near Piercefield House, Chepstow. Picture: Terry Winter

Pegs: On a washing line. Picture: Tia Gorry