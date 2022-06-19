OUR theme this week - raindrops - saw some absolutely stunning pictures being share by members of our camera club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Leaves: Raindrops on an acer in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Raindrops: On a web like pearls on a string. Picture: Justine Jarvis
Joyful: A little one in the rain. Picture: Matthew James
Interesting: Raindrops on a fence. Picture: Linda Stemp
Soaking: Sometimes it's fun standing in the rain. Picture: Tom Whittaker
Drop: A close up image. Picture: Matthew John Morris
Birds: Enjoying the shower. Picture: Roslynne Eaton
Grass: With raindrops. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner
Stunning: Leaf and raindrops, near Piercefield House, Chepstow. Picture: Terry Winter
Pegs: On a washing line. Picture: Tia Gorry
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here