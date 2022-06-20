PEOPLE in Monmouth and beyond will be striding out this week in memory of a special teenager.

The Brecon Beacons Night Hike and Walk for Tom are being held in honour of Monmouth School for Boys’ pupil Tom Walker, who died in June 2018 at the age of 13.

Tom’s parents, Tim and Debbie, his two sisters, Holly and Emily, together with the Monmouthshire community, have tirelessly raised funds for the Tom Walker Cancer Wales PHD Studentship for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Research.

Organised by Cancer Research Wales, the Brecon Beacons Night Hike takes place on Saturday, June 25, and is being timed so people will, hopefully, see a beautiful sunset from the summit of Pen y Fan, the highest mountain in South Wales.

Walk for Tom is being organised by Tom’s Walker’s family and aimed at those who cannot join the Night Hike; for people all abilities, wherever they are in the world.

People can enjoy a walk over the weekend of June 25 and 26 to remember Tom and all those affected by cancer. Currently, people are registered in Wales, England and USA.

Both events are to help fund research for cancer patients in Wales in honour of Tom, from Devauden, near Chepstow, who was a quiet, considerate and caring boy.

Alongside his father, Tim, Tom took part in the first Brecon Beacons Night Hike in March 2018, raising £700 for Cancer Research Wales.

Registration for the Brecon Beacons Night Hike is £30 for adults and £25 for children. The link is cancerresearchwales.co.uk/crw_events/nighthike/

Registration for Walk for Tom is £10 and includes a Walk for Tom baseball hat, which will be delivered locally or posted. The link is: www.justgiving.com/team/walkfortom2022