CAERPHILLY'S popular Big Cheese Festival cannot take place in its usual format this year, due to development works taking place in Caerphilly Castle - but the county borough council has announced an alternative event for this year, the Caerphilly Little Cheese Festival.
On Saturday and Sunday September 3-4, Caerphilly Little Cheese Festival will take place in Caerphilly town centre, comprising a music event with a number of music areas throughout Cardiff Road and Castle Court Shopping Centre, as well as a central stage in Twyn car park.
The event will host to local and headline musicians, along with numerous food and drink stalls. There will also be music workshops, craft sessions and small funfair rides for children.
Visit Caerphilly council's website for further updates.
For all event inquiries, email events@caerphilly.gov.uk
