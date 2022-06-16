NEARLY 80 homes made of “sustainable materials” could be built in Newbridge, if plans are approved by the council.
An outline planning application has been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council for the 79 homes off Old Pant Road, Pantside.
Developer CPI Newport, part of the Hayre Group, aims to create an “excellent residential development” accommodating different family sizes.
The development includes 28 two-bedroomed houses, 18 three-bedroomed houses, and 33 four-bedroomed houses. All homes will have a path and a driveway, creating 158 car parking spaces.
Materials used for the roof, windows and doors will be “similar to surrounding properties” according to the application.
Residents and councillors in Newbridge have been consulted about the application.
As a major development, this application is expected to go to the council’s planning committee for a decision by July 15.
