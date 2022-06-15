A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEANNE SUSAN BLACK, 41, of Granston Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was jailed for 20 weeks after she admitted stealing meat from Sainsbury’s, cider from Texaco and two bottles of wine from Tesco.

She was ordered to pay £20 in compensation.

DANIEL WOODS, 24, of Penlas, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £284 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on December 10, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Dealer told cops drugs line phone was his mum’s

ANDREW JAMES CHURCH, 38, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing shaving and DIY items from Lidl, meat from the Food Warehouse and being in breach of a conditional discharge for theft.

He was ordered to pay £208 in a surcharge and compensation.

DANIEL WILLIAMS, 30, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest in Newport on February 5.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

GAVIN ELSDON, 38, of Salway Avenue, Pengam, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £284 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence at the Bowen Industrial Estate, Aberbargoed, on December 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL DAVID FERRIER, 53, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAVOL KENDRAC, 29, of Clifton Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on December 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN KYLE SEIGNOT, 29, of Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD SURNAK, 29, of Durham Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence at Pentwyn Lane, Bettws, on December 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL ANTHONY THOMAS, 59, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.