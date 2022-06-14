A MAJOR plan which aims to “eliminate new HIV infections” in Wales by 2030 has been announced.

Today - Tuesday, June 14 - the Welsh Government has announced 26 actions designed to eliminate new HIV infections, improve quality of life and end stigma.

What’s more, £3.9 million will be allocated to further develop online HIV testing.

This comes after an initial success of the scheme during the pandemic, which is said to have led to more people being tested for HIV between January and March 2022 than in any previous quarter.

The plan has been designed by the Welsh Government’s HIV action plan working group - which includes community-based stakeholders, the voluntary and community sector, healthcare professionals, academics and people with HIV.

A 12-week consultation period will now get under way, which will allow people to view and comment on the plan.

How did we get here?





Between 2015 and 2021, Wales saw a 75 per cent reduction in new diagnoses of HIV.

It is thought that a significant factor in this was provision of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for anyone who is clinically in need since the summer of 2017.

In 2021 there were 48 people newly diagnosed with HIV infection in Wales and approximately 2,800 people accessed care in Wales for HIV.

What actions can be expected as part of the plan?





Some of the 26 actions include increasing access to condoms and PrEP, breaking down barriers to testing, developing a national peer support programme for Wales and creating an HIV awareness programme, including introducing it into the school curriculum.

Following the success of Fast Track Cardiff & Vale, a collaboration of public bodies which created Wales HIV Testing Week and piloted new services, the plan also recommends the introduction of an all-Wales coalition, Fast Track Cymru.

The aspiration, according to the Welsh Government, “is to make Wales a Fast Track Nation, supporting regional networks of health, social care and community groups to help reach the 2030 goals of no new HIV diagnoses and zero stigma.”

What has been said about the plans?





Welsh Government health minister Eluned Morgan said: “We have come a long way since the dark days of the 1980s – which were so memorably depicted last year in Channel 4’s It’s a Sin – when ignorance and cruelty towards people with HIV was rife.

“There is no place for ignorance or intolerance in modern Wales and this plan sets out actions to tackle this.

“Working with partners, we have made huge progress in improving access to testing and treatment in Wales and we’re proud of the significant reduction in new diagnoses of HIV.

“There is more to be done and by implementing these actions, we can make a massive difference to the lives of people living with HIV and in protecting current and future generations from the virus. I encourage anyone living with or with experience of working with people with HIV to take part in our consultation.”

Gian Molinu, chairperson of Fast Track Cardiff & Vale, said: “We’re pleased that the Welsh Government has recognised that collaboration and inclusion is the way forward and made a commitment to encouraging new ways of working.

“It’s vital that people with HIV and the communities most affected have a say in these plans so we urge people to take part in the consultation."