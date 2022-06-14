POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an ambulance was vandalised in Gwent over the weekend.

At around 2.20am on Sunday, June 12, the Welsh Ambulance Service was called to Risca, to assist with a patient in need of assistance.

But, while paramedic crews were at the scene, it is alleged that vandals caused damage to the ambulance, which was parked in Quantock Close, Risca.

Today - Tuesday, June 14 - Gwent Police has confirmed the incident is being treated as criminal damage, and investigations are currently under way.

Anyone with information, including either CCTV or dashcam footage, is being asked to contact the police force.

Meanwhile, the ambulance, which suffered significant damage, remains off the road and cannot be used to treat injured or ill patients.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed the vehicle's tyres were let down, safety lugs from the wheel nuts were removed, and the heater exhaust from the underside was snapped.

Kevin Crowther, the trust’s service manager in South East Wales, said: “While dealing with a patient nearby, the ambulance vehicle was deliberately sabotaged.

“It’s hugely irresponsible for people to vandalise emergency vehicles of any type, but more so at a time when the service is faced with high demand.

“This was a malicious act which meant that one of our ambulances is now off the road for repairs, and is therefore unable to respond to 999 calls.

“Such reckless action can put lives at risk, and we would urge anyone with information to contact police.”

Police appeal in full

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage to an ambulance parked in Quantock Close, Risca at around 2.20am on Sunday, June 12.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200196178.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.”