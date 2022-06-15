A MAN has denied 17 historical sexual assault charges that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1987.
Alfred Howells, 69, from Pontypool, pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, eight of indecent assault and four of indecency with a child.
The defendant is set to face trial on February 20, 2023, with the case expected to last five days.
There is one complainant in the case, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Howells, of Newman Road, Trevethin, was granted bail.
