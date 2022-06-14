THE chairman of the Dragons has been appointed as the UK Government’s new Cost of Living Business Tsar.

Today, the Cabinet Office has confirmed the appointment of David Buttress to the position, which will see the former Just Eat chief executive work to “identify, develop and promote new and existing business-led initiatives that support people with rising costs of living”.

It is thought that this could include discounted prices or product offers, to the expansion of business-run programmes.

Mr Buttress was appointed to the role by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay, and will remain in the role on a voluntary basis until the end of the year.

According to the Cabinet Office, Mr Buttress’s work will “build on the schemes, offers and targeted help that some businesses and organisations are already providing and help raise awareness of the private sector offer to the public, which is in addition to extensive government-funded support”.

Today - Tuesday, June 14 - the Newport-based businessman is set to join a roundtable with supermarkets and sports organisations hosted by England's education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, where they will discuss the role that the private sector can play in helping low-income families, including through the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme.

Representatives from organisations such as Co-op, John Lewis Partnership/Waitrose, Swim England, Sport England, and English Football League are due to attend.

What has been said about the appointment?





Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay said: “Businesses and organisations across the country have stepped up time and time again when the nation needs it most. The financial pressures people are facing as a result of current global challenges will be no different.

“I am delighted to have David Buttress on board, bringing with him a wealth of experience along with the vigour and ingenuity of business to go even further in efforts to support British families throughout this difficult time.”

Mr Buttress said: “The rising cost of living that we are all facing, both in the UK and globally, provides business and industry with a unique challenge and opportunity to do our bit.

“I am looking forward to working closely with my private sector colleagues, to help support our communities and customers with practical and real cost of living saving initiatives.”

Across Newport, Gwent, and the rest of the UK, people are dealing with the current cost of living crisis.

Here at the Argus, we have launched our Your Money Matters campaign, which is designed to help you navigate through these challenging times.