Tui has issued a fresh update to customers amid airport chaos that has ruined holiday plans for Brits this summer.

Last month, Tui Airways cancelled nearly 200 flights affecting travel plans up until the end of June after passengers suffered long delays in recent days due to staff shortages.

It will cancel six daily flights up to June 30, including to destinations such as Spain’s Canary Islands.

Tui’s managing director Andrew Flintham has now sent an email to all customers providing a fresh update as customers face uncertainty over their summer holiday plans.

Tui's message to customers amid UK airport chaos

In the email, the airline said: "Over the first weekend of the May half term, [we] experienced capacity issues that impacted some of our customers. In some instances, customers were subject to delays and – in rare cases – cancellations.

"These customers had a poor experience – for that, and the distress caused by the cancellations, I apologise."

Mr Flintham continued: "I would like to assure you that we have learnt from what happened, and we’re working closely with our partners to address the issues that caused the delays and cancellations."

He adds: "I’d also like to reassure you that situations like this are rare – this week, the vast majority of our flights have operated normally, and over 200,000 customers took off to enjoy their TUI holiday as planned.

“Our teams have been supporting customers who were affected in finding alternative holidays and processing any refunds due.

"And I can assure you that TUI would never leave you stranded overseas."