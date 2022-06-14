Crowded House

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

After a two-year wait all thanks to the global covid pandemic, Crowded House finally took to the stage at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff this week.

Frontman Neil Finn apologised to the near-capacity crowd for keeping them waiting rather a long time - but the audience just seemed to be pleased that they were there.

For almost two hours Finn, joined by fellow Crowded House founder Nick Seymour (bass), sons Liam (guitar) and Elroy Finn (drums), and producer Mitchell Froom (keyboard) sang and played and entertained and delighted us after starting with Distant Sun and taking us on a trip down memory lane with some of the band's classics mixed in with tracks from their new album Dreams Are Waiting.

As always the harmonies and musicianship were just perfect.

It took a while but as soon as the first chords of Weather With You were struck, the crowd was finally on its feet and the dancing in the aisles began.

The audience - the Welsh choir as Finn put it - belted out the words to song after song - one classic after another interspersed with a little bit of chat from the New Zealanders. We were treated to, among others, Into Temptation, Private Universe, When You Come, Pineapple head, Four Seasons in One Day, It's Only Natural, Better Be Home Soon, and Don't Dream It's Over.

Sadly, it was over all too soon. Hopefully Neil and co will be back soon and we can enjoy an uplifting sing-a-long all over again.

The band was on the penultimate night of a short-ish UK tour before heading off to the continent before coming back to grace the stage at Glastonbury.