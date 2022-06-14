LOVE Island has been back on our screens for a week and we can’t get enough of the new series, the new couples and all the new drama.

This year you may have spotted the islanders wearing some lust worthy sunglasses and if you’re looking to get yourself a pair you’ll be pleased to know that they all come at an affordable cost without a hefty price tag.

With designer sunglasses costing in the three figures and more, Love Island partner Quay Sunglasses provides affordable and stylish glasses starting from as low as £40.

The islanders have “coupled up” with the brand, and on the Love Island Instagram last night, contestant Tasha Ghouri revealed her choices.

Dollar signs

These sunglasses come in both White Tortoise/Brown Polarised and Black/Smoke Polarised. Currently on sale for £55, these are an islander favourite.

The narrow frames feature an acetate frame with wide reinforced arms and gold accents like the lens logo and cut-out details, plus polarized lenses to help reduce glare + improve clarity at all the bright times.

Noosa

Available for £49 and coming in a range of colours and styles, these are Tasha’s next option to couple up with.

They feature wide rectangle lenses and sharp, dramatic plastic frames. Be reflective in tortoise frames with rose lenses or go classic in black to tortoise fade frames with non-reflective smoke lenses.

Chain Reaction (Quay Australia)

Chain Reaction

These oversized cat eye sunnies are the perfect way to bring glam to any look. Priced at £49, these come in tortoise/brown, black/smoke, pink/brown and pearl/rose.

The added luxe metal link detailing along its wide reinforced arms adds to the glam and the built-in nose bridge gives added comfort.

After Hours Luxe

Another pair of oversized glasses, these are on sale for £55. A premium version of the After Hours glasses, these feature an acetate frame, wide reinforced arms, gold accents like the lens logo and cut-out details as well as polarized lenses to help reduce glare + improve clarity at all the bright times.

You can shop all these glasses and more Love Island looks on the Quay Australia website here.