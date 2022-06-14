FIVE new arrivals at an animal charity’s rehoming centre in Newport are looking for somebody to name them.

The Newport branch of national pet charity Blue Cross has taken in five kittens - three boys and two girls. They were contacted by a member of the public shortly after their cat had given birth, as they were unable to keep them.

Currently, the kittens are in the charity’s rehoming centre in Newport. They will be there for a couple of weeks until they are old enough to be welcomed into somebody’s home. And now the team at the unit are calling on members of the public to help name their newest arrivals.

Georgie Riley, manager at Blue Cross Newport, said: "They’re such gorgeous kittens and I’m sure we’ll have no trouble finding new homes for them when they’re ready."

He added: "Their owner did the right thing in coming to us for help, many people forget cats can get pregnant from as young as around four months. We would always urge anyone with a cat to get their pet neutered to avoid unwanted pregnancies.’

This is just an example of what the charity does on a national level. Their stated mission is to ‘help thousands of pets in need every month, providing veterinary care, expert behaviour help’. They also offer ‘advice and education for current or future pet owners and pet bereavement support’.

If you would like to help the kittens that have just arrived at their Newport unit, you can do so by visiting their Facebook page ‘Blue Cross Newport Rehoming and Advice Unit’.

The unit is also looking for more volunteer foster carers to support them in their efforts to help more cats and kittens. For more information, you can contact them on 0300 777 1590, you can email the team on newport@bluecross.org.uk, or even visit www.bluecross.org.uk