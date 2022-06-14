FORMER boxing world champion Joe Calzaghe has been hit with a fine for illegally disposing of a cigarette.
The retired boxer, from Blackwood, who enjoyed a successful and unbeaten career, was found guilty of throwing or improperly disposing of litter at a hearing at East Hampshire Magistrates' Court in Portsmouth on Monday, May 9.
It related to an incident in Bristol’s Broadmead shopping district, which took place on November 10, 2021.
On this date, the court heard that Calzaghe dropped a cigarette to the floor opposite the Itsu Japanese and Sushi restaurant, leaving it there.
The 50-year-old’s actions were found to be contrary to Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
The charge against Calzaghe, of Maesruddud, Blackwood, was proven through the single justice procedure.
For his actions, Calzaghe was hit with a £220 fine.
He was also ordered to pay £150 in costs, and hit with a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
