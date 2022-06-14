The 11th Dalmatian Bike Ride in aid of St David's Hospice Care took place at the weekend.
Riders had the choice of four routes, including a 48-mile ride down the path of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal from Brecon to Newport.
The event, organised by Dave Rees, is one of the highlights of the local cycling calendar.
Over the years it has raised about £300,000 for the Newport-based hospice.
