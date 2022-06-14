A SCHOOL has issued a warning to parents after a pupil suffered second degree burns after coming into contact with the UK’s most dangerous plant.

The four-year-old pupil in Greater Manchester touched the toxic Giant Hogweed plant.

Giant Hogweed is a common plant found along hedgerows in the UK and the sap from the plant can cause burns to dogs and humans which can cause long-term blistering, the Woodland Trust warns.

Images of Giant Hogweed

Giant Hogweed or Cow Parsley. (SWNS)

Hardy Mill Primary School said: “One of our children has sadly been in contact with this plant over the half term break and ended up at the hospital with second degree burns. Please look out for this plant in your garden and when out and about with you children. We have been informed that this plant is definitely growing in Longsight Park.

“It would be helpful to show your children what this plant looks like so they can avoid coming into contact with it.”

In response to the warning, a spokesperson for Bolton Council said: “We haven’t had any reports of Giant Hogweed in Longsight Park and it isn’t somewhere we’ve had it in the past. However we will send an officer to the area to check.

“Our policy is to immediately treat all instances of accessible Giant Hogweed on our land to remove its presence."

The local authority added: “We are also currently carrying out a treatment on council land where Giant Hogweed was reported in the past, in order to limit its spread this year.

“We will continue to remove any accessible Giant Hogweed on council land as soon as it is reported, and would like to encourage the public to report any instances of what they believe to be Giant Hogweed on council land to neighbourhoodservicesinbox@bolton.gov.uk or by calling 01204 336632.”