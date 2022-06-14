UK DRIVERS saw new rules introduced under the Highway Code earlier this year as experts moved to make roads safer.

The rules reshuffle in January saw new rules introduced with drivers told to prepare for further changes later this year to adapt to technological innovations.

The new rules will also recognise problems with current road safety rules.

The changes in January related to a new road hierarchy and giving priority to pedestrians while tweaks to mobile phone usage and rules on opening a car door were also introduced.

At the time, the AA urged UK drivers to read up on changes to the rules of the road.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: “Shockingly, one in 25 drivers say they have no intention of looking at the new rules.

“These changes affect everyone, so we encourage people to read the updated code now so we can make our roads safer.”

New Highway Code rules 2022 – test your knowledge

Updated highway code

A number of changes were introduced in January with new rules UK drivers should be aware of.

Drivers now have more responsibility to watch out for people cycling, walking or riding a horse, and cyclists will have more responsibility to be aware of pedestrians.

Other key amendments include clearer guidance for drivers to leave a distance of at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists, and instructing drivers turning into a road to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross.

There will also be a recommendation for car users to reduce the risk of opening a door into the path of a cyclist by using the hand on the opposite side to the door, as that will often lead to them looking over their shoulder.

This is known as the Dutch Reach technique.

Highway Code changes expected in 2022

Further changes relating to self-driving cars are expected later this year.

One main area of concern is whether drivers can watch TV as they go along in a self-driven car, with drivers expected to take back control of a vehicle at short notice.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said: "With self-driving technology rapidly developing across the globe, Britain’s first vehicles approved for self-driving could be ready for use later this year. Vehicles will undergo rigorous testing and only be approved as self-driving when they have met stringent standards."

Can you be fined for breaking the Highway Code?





The RAC says the Highway Code alone is not law however a lot of instructions are supported by law meaning it is important that the rules of the road are followed.

Drivers face four-figure fines for not following certain rules of the road. For example, speeding is punishable by fines of up to £2,500.

If you ignore the Highway Code and are involved in a crash it is possible a judge will prosecute you for careless driving.